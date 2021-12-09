Medford declares severe weather event

MEDFORD, —With cold temperatures forecasted, a severe weather event is being declared in Medford. It goes into effect Thursday.

The declaration allows a shelter to open up for overnight stays when temperatures are expected to be below 25-degrees, or 32-degrees with other factors, such as wind and rain.

Access will operate the navigation shelter, located at 685 Market Street.

It’ll be open starting at 5:30 pm Thursday, until 8:30 am Friday.

The city says food, bedding, and dry storage will be provided.