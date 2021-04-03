Medford elementary to move to year round school schedule

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local elementary school is making the move to year round classes.
Kids Unlimited Academy in Medford made the announcement to parents yesterday. The school says it parents are overwhelming supporting the idea.
It says the concept will mitigate the summer ‘learning loss’ that occurs each year. The school says, to make up for lost time, it’ll add nearly 3 extra weeks to the school year.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.