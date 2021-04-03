Home
Medford elementary to move to year round school schedule

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local elementary school is making the move to year round classes.

Kids Unlimited Academy in Medford made the announcement to parents yesterday. The school says it parents are overwhelming supporting the idea.

It says the concept will mitigate the summer ‘learning loss’ that occurs each year. The school says, to make up for lost time, it’ll add nearly 3 extra weeks to the school year.

