Medford family goat killed by cougar

MEDFORD, Ore. — Cougar sightings have become increasingly frequent across southern Oregon the past few weeks, and now one east Medford family is telling the story of their cougar encounter.
They’re claiming one of the big cats attacked and killed their pet goat.
The Doble family always knew of the potential attacks on their livestock, but with the rising number of cougar sightings, they’re coming forward to warn others.
The family says their pet goat Ginger was killed after a cougar attack in October. They say while this wasn’t a complete shock living in a more rural area, others with livestock should be protecting them at night.
“I don’t think you can completely avoid it,” said Chris Doble, “They’re a natural predator. They’re going to go where they go and do what they do. The best thing you can do is it mitigate by insuring that you don t leave any livestock out in harms way.”
With the increase of cougar activity in the valley, the Ashland Police Department says they’re working on a mapping system so people can see the areas where cougars have been spotted.
APD says the website is expected to be up and running by the end of the week.