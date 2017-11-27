Medford Gospel Mission seeking donations after increased numbers

Medford, Ore. — The Medford Gospel Mission is in need of donations. In the past couple weeks, the Women and Childrens’ shelter has seen a huge increase in single women and families.
Executive Director Jason Bull said that’s typical in the Winter, but the shelter hasn’t been this full in years.
“We found out we didn’t have enough beds,” Bull said. “We ended up purchasing about 24 beds and we may need to purchase some more, we’re going to look at that this week actually, and find out where can we fit more people.”
Staff are hoping the community steps in to help. The biggest need right now is twin sized bedding. If you’re interested in helping, you can donate online here, or call the Women’s Shelter at (541) 772-2931.
