Home
Black Friday shopping kicks off early

Black Friday shopping kicks off early

Local News Regional Top Stories Video , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore— People are digesting their turkey while delving into deep discounts.

Black Friday has turned into a multi-day event, with stores opening while many are still carving the turkey. Some are calling it, Brown Thursday. The shopping craze has turned into a tradition for some.

“My family always eats early so we can go Black Friday shopping,” Nic Banuelos, Grants Pass, said.

While Black Friday shopping is always a busy event, workers told NBC5 the lines aren’t nearly as long as in previous years. But despite the decrease in crowds, shoppers still showed up on Thanksgiving Day to save some money.

“It’s a lot better than waiting here at one in the morning, you know for doors open at 8 a.m. I think it gives a lot more time, but then again you sacrifice the time with your family,” Josue Garcia, Medford residents, said.

If you can’t make the sales Thursday or Friday, don’t worry, there’s always Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »