Black Friday shopping kicks off early

Black Friday has turned into a multi-day event, with stores opening while many are still carving the turkey. Some are calling it, Brown Thursday. The shopping craze has turned into a tradition for some.
“My family always eats early so we can go Black Friday shopping,” Nic Banuelos, Grants Pass, said.
While Black Friday shopping is always a busy event, workers told NBC5 the lines aren’t nearly as long as in previous years. But despite the decrease in crowds, shoppers still showed up on Thanksgiving Day to save some money.
“It’s a lot better than waiting here at one in the morning, you know for doors open at 8 a.m. I think it gives a lot more time, but then again you sacrifice the time with your family,” Josue Garcia, Medford residents, said.
If you can’t make the sales Thursday or Friday, don’t worry, there’s always Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.