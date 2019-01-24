Medford graduation rates rise 15 percent over 5 years

Medford students have a lot to be proud of after new graduation numbers reveal a big increase in students receiving their diplomas.
The Medford School District is celebrating an 80.5% graduation rate for the class of 2018.
That’s 2% above the state average.
North Medford High School posted a 91% graduation rate.
South Medford graduated 85% of students.
Central Medford Alternative High School graduated 30% of it’s students, up from 9% when it opened in 2010.
“As we work with kids and work with kids and work with kids and keep working until they learn and can demonstrate their skills that’s what we do, that’s what our teachers and our staff do every day, it’s relentlessness,” said South Medford High School Principal Donnie Frazier.
The graduation rate is based on a 4-year ‘Cohort’ program that follows students from their first year of high school through graduation.
Students who didn’t graduate will have another year to achieve their diplomas as part of a 5-year cohort.
As a whole the State of Oregon saw a 2% increase in graduation rates, up to 78.7%.
Ashland High School had a 85% graduation rate.
Grants Pass High school graduated 73% of students.
Phoenix High School graduated 87%.
Klamath Union High School graduated 90% of students.
Henley High School in Klamath Falls had a near perfect 99.3% graduation rate.
