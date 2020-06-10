Medford/JaCo Chamber aims to boost local businesses

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Chamber of Medford & Jackson County is looking to kickstart southern Oregon businesses with a new campaign.
“Kickstart Southern Oregon” is a county-wide sale looking to jumpstart the Rogue Vally economy.
Starting June 15, businesses that join the campaign will offer special discounts online Monday through Wednesday. The campaign is open to all restaurants and retail stores in Jackson County who want to participate.
“It’s an effort to drive customers to our southern Oregon small businesses,” said Chamber of Medford & Jackson Co. CEO Brad Hicks. “We targeted the three days of the week that are traditionally the most challenging days for small business people.”
Participating merchants will be listed on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).