Medford kicks off holiday season with Winter Lights Festival

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hundreds gathered at Pear Blossom Park in Medford Saturday night to celebrate in the annual Winter Lights Festival.
The event kicked off with Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning with more than 300 people.
It also featured performances by local youth dance teams and choirs throughout the afternoon. Santa Claus also made an appearance on the main stage, accompanied by the North Medford High School Marching Band.
“This really kicks off the holiday season in Medford,” said Richard Rosenthal, Department Director with Medford Park and Recreations. “We do it early in December, usually the first Saturday after Thanksgiving and it really sets the tone and spirit for the holidays.”
This is the fifth year it’s been held at Pear Blossom Park. However, the festival has been around for more than a decade.
