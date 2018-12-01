Car and bicycle crash shuts down two lanes of Highway 99

Medford, Ore. – The Medford Police Department was called to the scene of a car crash with a bicyclist on South Pacific Highway at six this evening near the Harry and David Headquarters.
The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment for serious injuries related to the crash.
According to police, the initial investigation has determined the car was traveling north to Medford when it hit the bicyclist who was crossing South Pacific Highway.
The driver of the involved car remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Highway traffic was diverted for about three hours while the scene was investigated, but all lanes have been reopened. The crash is still being investigated by members of the Medford Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.
The identity of the bicyclist is not being released as of now.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.