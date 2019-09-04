Medford kindergarteners attend first day of school

MEDFORD, Ore – Kindergartners in the Medford School District went to their first day of school Tuesday. With the students used to half-day preschool, their first day was exciting and exhausting.
Kindergarten teacher Briel Olsen says she does most of their curriculum in the morning when their little minds are sharper. In the afternoon, they let them play and explore.
“That jump from half day to full day is pretty incredible, so at first they look at us with kind of dreary eyes, but just within a week or two they get used to it,” Olsen said.
The class spent the day learning the basics of their school from the library to the music room.
