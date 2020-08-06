Medford man runs for state office

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford resident announced he’s running for the state legislature.
Democrat Alberto Enriquez, a longtime journalist for the Mail Tribune, is running against incumbent Republican Kim Wallan for District 6 State Representative.
He says he was inspired to run when republicans walked out of the capitol this year during cap and trade talks.
“Because of the walkout we lost $4.5 million in two shovel ready projects. We could be building on that right now. That money is never coming our way again,” said Enriquez.
He has already gotten several notable endorsements for his campaign, including State Representative Lew Frederick who’s active within the People of Color Caucus in Salem.
For more information visit his website HERE.
