Medford non-profit hopes expansion will help more addicts reclaim their lives

MEDFORD, Ore. —An organization is working to expand its reach, in downtown Medford. The non-profit Reclaiming Lives-Recovery Cafe Medford works to help addicts take back their lives.
Now, it’s expanding its location to reach more people.
“If you find yourself stuck in the cycle of drug and alcohol addiction and self-harm you’re our person,” says Founder Stephanie Mendenhall.
Powerful words from an organization, working to build a tribe of individuals reclaiming their lives. It’s a place that embraces all different paths to recovery.
“Our family just saw a problem in our community and just reached out to some young people that we’re really struggling with drug and alcohol addiction,” says Mendenhall.
In 2019, Medford resident Stephanie Mendenhall and her family created the non-profit Reclaiming Lives-Recovery Cafe Medford. They hope to reach those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
“Not everyone is ready to walk through the doors of a treatment facility and so we create space for them to come and just talk about their struggles and build relationships with them and refer them to the resources that are out there,” says Mendenhall.
Former addict, Brandon Orr says the organization changed his life.
“Today is my four years clean and this would have never happened without my higher power and people believing in me,” says Orr.
Now Orr is the recovery cafe manager. He continues to help those through the struggles he once lived.
“What this place has done is provide hope and stability, what this place has done is provide recovery support, what this place has done is allowed people to reclaim their lives,” says Orr.
Mendenhall says her staff has already helped 600 individuals struggling with addiction.
By expanding in downtown Medford, just 3 doors down to their current location. She hopes the new 1500 square foot building will give members more space for recovery circles.
Just this week, it has welcomed 13 new members.
If you’d like more information about the non-profit, or their work, visit reclaiming-lives.org
