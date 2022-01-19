Medford Police believe double bank robbery is connected with previous case

MEDFORD, Ore. – Back to back bank robberies this morning have Medford Police searching for a suspect Tuesday night. The man hit two banks on East Barnett Rd. fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

First Interstate Bank was the first bank robbed. The suspect then went to a Banner Bank branch, just a few feet down the street. Both facilities were completely taped off this morning as investigators work to solve this case.

This is the second time within a two month span that this First Interstate Bank branch was robbed. Medford Police told NBC5 News with how similar each case is they believe the suspect may be the same man from the November robbery.

“We are considering the fact that it’s going to be the same suspect. I mean, we got the same location. And that case was also unsolved. When you look at the numbers of bank robbers in Medford, we don’t have a lot of them,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Dept.

The suspect is still at large. Police say he is white, in his mid 40’s, with a medium build, and between 5’8” and 6’0” tall.