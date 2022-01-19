Medford Police believe double bank robbery is connected with previous case

Katie Streit
Posted by Katie Streit January 18, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – Back to back bank robberies this morning have Medford Police searching for a suspect Tuesday night. The man hit two banks on East Barnett Rd. fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

First Interstate Bank was the first bank robbed. The suspect then went to a Banner Bank branch, just a few feet down the street. Both facilities were completely taped off this morning as investigators work to solve this case.

This is the second time within a two month span that this First Interstate Bank branch was robbed. Medford Police told NBC5 News with how similar each case is they believe the suspect may be the same man from the November robbery.

“We are considering the fact that it’s going to be the same suspect. I mean, we got the same location. And that case was also unsolved. When you look at the numbers of bank robbers in Medford, we don’t have a lot of them,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Dept.

The suspect is still at large. Police say he is white, in his mid 40’s, with a medium build, and between 5’8” and 6’0” tall.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]