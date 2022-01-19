Citizen helps tackle suspect in Sikiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A citizen helped catch a man who was running from deputies in Siskiyou County.

At about noon on Sunday, January 16, a Siskiyiou County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a pickup truck that was seen running multiple stop signs.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, later identified as Keecha Thao of Sacramento, pulled into the Liquor Expo parking lot and got out of the truck. The deputy told him to get back inside, so Thao replied, “Okay.” However, Thao turned and started running toward Interstate 5. Once he made it to the highway, he was almost hit by a passing semi-truck while crossing the roadway. He continued running eastbound onto private property.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man connected to the property was out metal detecting when he saw Thao and told him to leave, but he continued running. After learning police were looking for Thao, the man started helping with the search.

Thao was spotted running by a deputy, who told him to stop, but Thao kept going. The man who was metal detecting stepped in and tackled Thao, the sheriff’s office said. He continued to help deputies put Thao in handcuffs.

Investigators reportedly found two daggers hidden on Thao.

He was booked in the Siskiyou County Jail for resisting arrest, failure to obey an officer’s commands, and concealing a dagger on his person.