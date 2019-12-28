Medford Police say man charged into RVTD bus this afternoon

He was taken to the hospital and while we haven’t heard any updates on his condition, officers say he was talking at the scene.
It all happened on South Pacific Highway near Harry and David’s corporate office after 1 p.m. this afternoon.
No one else was hurt.
As police investigate why this happened, they’re reminding people to be extra cautious on the roads, whether you’re driving or walking.
“It sounds like the pedestrian kinda charged out at the bus, we’re trying to figure that out right now. Doesn’t sound like the pedestrian was in the roadway until the bus went by,” said Lieutenant Trevor Arnold of the Medford Police Department.
Passengers on the bus were picked up by a different bus and taken to their next stop.
The investigation into the crash continues tonight.
RVTD tells us they’re also reviewing the surveillance footage and is conducting it’s own investigation.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.