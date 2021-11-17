Medford Police working with FBI to track down bank robbery suspect, vehicle believed to be involved

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford Police Department continues to search for a suspect that robbed a bank late Monday night.

Multiple police officers responded to the First Interstate Bank branch on Barnett road just before 5:30pm. MPD says an unarmed suspect walked into the northside entrance of the bank and demanded cash from the teller.

The suspect is described as a White male – believed to be in late 30s and wore a “STARTER” shirt over top of a gray hoodie. MPD says the suspect did not display a weapon, and walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The FBI has been consulted with the case, and are partnering with us as needed,” Lieutenant Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department, told NBC5. “He left with the cash basically in his hand and not in a bag. He then left the same way he came and went eastbound.”

Budreau said it appeared the suspect arrived and left in a vehicle, since it was raining outside and he did not appear to be wet.

“It was a bit rainy at the time and he was dry, so its unlikely he’s been out walking around for a long period of time,” Budreau said. “Its most likely he had a car [at the bank]. We don’t have anymore information about that at this time.”

Budreau said Monday’s bank robbery was the first of 2021. He adds that majority of bank robbery cases in the city over the years, often lead to arrests.

Medford Police is reminding people to be extra aware as its getting darker outside much earlier.

Other nearby businesses including Asante Rogue Regional, were ordered to go on a brief lockdown. The Surgery Center of Southern Oregon said it was past business hours when they got the notice, but alerted other staff still working inside.

“We were surprised to find out how early in the day that it happened,” Tammy Spohn, CEO of the center, said. “At that time, police were on the scene so we felt like this area was relatively secure. We have practiced [lockdown procedures] and are ready for it, if it were to come up again.”

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case and or the suspect, is urged to call the Medford Police Department.