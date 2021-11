MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police have confirmed a robbery at First Interstate Bank on Barnett Rd. near Asante Rogue Regional. NBC 5 News was the only news channel on-scene. The robbery took place around 5:26 pm Monday night. Medford Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were on-scene. Police told NBC5 News that there were no injuries. However, police don’t have a suspect in custody. According to an employee, Asante Rogue Regional is under lockdown. This is a developing story.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »