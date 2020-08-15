Medford proposes temporary shelter amendment

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford City Council is discussing changes to city homeless shelters.
During a study session Thursday night councilors discussed the idea of increasing availability for temporary shelters. The discussion focused on various option details on where outside organizations could have a proposed temporary shelter.
“We want to get all this done whenever wind up in the final version before it starts to get cold because we potentially have organizations who are going to want to open a shelter,” said Matt Brinkley, City of Medford.
Since it was a work study session, no votes were made. The Planning Commission is meeting towards the end of September to further talk about this proposed amendment.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]