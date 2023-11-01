Medford receiving $400k in federal funding to improve road safety

Posted by Lauren Pretto October 31, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford is receiving $400,000 in federal funding to improve road safety. This funding is a part of the Federal Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads For All” grant program.

The grant gave a total of $2.65 million to the state of Oregon for road enhancement projects.

Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino says the funding will go towards developing a comprehensive action plan to prevent injuries for all road users.

Lauren Pretto
