Possible embezzlement investigation in Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department worker is being investigated for possible embezzlement.

It’s not the first time an embezzlement case has been linked to the department.

Back in 2019, a former assistant fire chief was accused of embezzling funds from the department donation account.

Over $100,000 was unaccounted for.

But the fire chief passed away before the sentencing.

Now, the Tulelake Police Department confirms that another worker at the department is being investigated for a similar reason.

The agency says an estimated $85,000 is unaccounted for.

The money was possibly taken from multiple fundraiser events and cash stored in safes.

The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s office has taken over the case, the investigation is ongoing.

