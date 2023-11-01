Possible embezzlement investigation in Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department

Posted by Maximus Osburn October 31, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department worker is being investigated for possible embezzlement.

It’s not the first time an embezzlement case has been linked to the department.

Back in 2019, a former assistant fire chief was accused of embezzling funds from the department donation account.

Over $100,000 was unaccounted for.

But the fire chief passed away before the sentencing.

Now, the Tulelake Police Department confirms that another worker at the department is being investigated for a similar reason.

The agency says an estimated $85,000 is unaccounted for.

The money was possibly taken from multiple fundraiser events and cash stored in safes.

The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s office has taken over the case, the investigation is ongoing.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content