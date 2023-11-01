Pure Medspa opens in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.- Pure Medspa, the self-proclaimed largest medical spa North of Los Angeles, held its grand opening the morning of October 31st.

The new facility offers an array of aesthetic and wellness services, and they didn’t spare any expense. The company says construction, staffing and equipment cost them over $6 million.

“We wanted to go very high-end and just give our clients and our patients the best of everything,” Pure Medspa Aesthetics Director and Physician Assistant Joseph Gatti told NBC5, “We feel that it’s an investment that’s really important because this area is just getting so… it’s growing so fast”.

The 5,000 square foot facility has ten treatment rooms offering injectables, skin care, laser treatments, body care and more.

The spa will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. It’s located on Signature Court in East Medford.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.