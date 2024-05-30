MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford Rogues baseball season kicks off Thursday.

The beginning of the season starts with the Medford Rogues playing host to the Seattle Studs. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. But Team President Dave May says they’re especially excited to face their rivals, the Lincoln Potters and the Humboldt Crabs, in July.

“We wouldn’t be in the league if it wasn’t for either of those clubs, so we’re looking forwards to continuing those rivalries that we’ve built with those teams over the years,” May said.

The schedule will feature 36 home games from May 30th to July 28th. This year’s team roster features nine local athletes, eight returning players from 2023, and 18 Division 1 players, which is the most in the team’s history.

“As far as our Division 1 athletes [go], [we have] kids [from] as far away as Michigan, New York, Maryland, so [we] got a wide range of kids from all over the country,” May said, “11 different states [are] represented here on this year’s roster, which is the most that we’ve had on any roster.”

Three players from this year’s roster include Kyle Cox from Round Rock, Texas, and Frankie Rutigliano and Johnny King from Medford. They all agree that playing for the Medford Rogues sounded like a great way to spend the summer.

“So, I came out here for the opportunities,” Cox said, “A buddy of mine, his name is Kyle Froemke, he coaches at Oregon State, and he said he’s going to be one of the coaches out here and got me out here from Texas.” “You know, just playing for my hometown team and the fan base,” Rutigliano said in response to why he plays for the Medford Rogues. “It’s always been my dream to play for the Rogues. the atmosphere here is awesome so [I’m] super excited,” King said.

May says two of the main goals for the team is to give back to the community and provide affordable fun.

“We have cool deals with all-you-can-eat hot dogs on Wednesdays for Rogue Credit Union members, discounted beer nights on Thursdays, we do three jersey auctions with that money benefiting local charities,” May said.

You won’t want to miss Friday’s game either, with the season’s first fireworks show happening after the game.

