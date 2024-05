CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. —Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a two-alarm grass fire Wednesday evening.

Multiple agencies responded to the vegetation fire in the 2700 of Redwood Highway in Cave Junction.

IVFD says it was moving rapidly, adjacent to a few homes on the property.

The fire was extinguished with a final size a quarter of acre burned.

ODF is conducting the investigation.

