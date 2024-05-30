Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office Dive Team undergoes training

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team undergoes training for underwater search and rescue operations.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the special unit was created to have a local team capable of performing underwater searches for drowning victims, Swiftwater rescues and collecting submerged evidence.

The dive team has been training at each of the major lakes and waterways in Siskiyou County throughout spring.

This month, the team was at Lake Shastina, where they focused on evidence search and collection.

The team trains on a monthly basis to provide professional level diving services to Siskiyou County residents.

