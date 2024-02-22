Medford School Dist. & teachers union reach tentative agreement

Posted by Maximus Osburn February 22, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District (MSD) and the Teacher’s union have come to a tentative agreement for a three-year contract for educator staff.

The Medford Education Association has been asking for their needs to be met since April of 2023.This includes increased pay to afford cost of living, additional support for educators working with students with extreme behavior, class size regulations and more.

Notably, educators will see a 13.55% cost of living increase over the next three years. MSD’s superintendent, Bret Champion said,

“By year two of the contract, we’ll have the highest paid teachers… in the valley. And while it’s not… always about the money, that is a factor; that we know our teachers deserve to be appropriately compensated, they need to be compensated well for the hard work that they do every day.”

Superintendent Champion says the next step is for the union board to approve and ratify the contract. Once that happens, it will take effect immediately.

Maximus Osburn
