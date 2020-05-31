National Alliance of Mental Illness raises nearly $200,000 for mental health services

MEDFORD, Ore. — An organization that focuses on mental health held it’s annual fundraiser this afternoon.
‘NAMI Walks Your Way Northwest’ was hosted by the local chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness or
NAMI.
Participants normally walk with a large crowd to raise awareness around mental health while raising money to provide mental health services.
Due to coronavirus, the event was done virtually, so people could walk or do something else entirely.
“The people are doing different things, they’re having game day for NAMI, crafting for NAMI, art for NAMI – all kinds of different things that they can do online and post for their own fundraising,” said NAMI S.O.
The event had over 1,000 participants statewide, along with 130 individual teams.
As the fundraiser wrapped up, the organization raised over $160,000.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.