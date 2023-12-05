Medford shooting suspect arraigned in court

MEDFORD, Ore. – The suspect in that shooting outside Medford’s Buffalo Wild Wings, late Friday (12/1/2023) night was arraigned by a judge.

18-year-old Grants Pass man Joseph Larry Lopez was arrested away from the scene after an officer found the victim lying on the ground.

Today in court, the victim was identified as Andrew Ramirez, who Medford Police say is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

Lopez is charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and assault in the first degree.

Police believe that a confrontation between two groups of people led to the shooting in front of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Not much more is known, but MPD wants to assure the public that they are working around the clock for more details.

MPD’s Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick said,

“I can tell you that there’s mountains of work to be done, people to talk to, video to look at, evidence to be examined, looked through and analyzed… All of those things apply to each other to kind of paint a picture of what we think happened.”

Lopez is being held with bail at $1 million.

He is set for a preliminary hearing on December 11th.

