Volunteers build Holiday Tradition kits for local families

MEDFORD, Ore.- Volunteers from the Family Nurturing Center and St. Mark’s Church built Holiday Tradition kits for local families.

For the last four years, the two downtown Medford organizations have partnered up to create bags with activities for families, like cookies to decorate and bird houses to build. They also include a different book every year to bring families together through reading. They say activities like these create lasting memories and, hopefully, traditions families can carry on for years to come.

“Traditions are stabilizing and security for children,” Family Nurturing Center’s Board President Penny Klabunde told NBC5, “things that get repeated adds stability to their lives, and joy to their lives, and love to their lives, and if they chose to have a family someday, maybe they’ll continue some traditions on their own”.

Klabunde told NBC5 Family Nurturing Center pays out of pocket for a lot of these materials. This year, they managed to gather enough for 300 bags. All of those kits were quickly assigned to families.

Anyone interested in donating towards the cause can do so online or in person at Family Nurturing Center’s offices on East Main Street.

