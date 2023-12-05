Our Foster Kids delivers presents to foster kids through DHS

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Local group Our Foster Kids delivers presents to foster kids through the Oregon Department of Human Services.

This year marks sixteen years Our Foster Kids has been partnering with DHS to give back to foster kids during the holidays. Our Foster Kids collects presents from locals and then Santa drops off the gifts at DHS for case workers to give out to every foster kid in Josephine County. This year, that’s close to 200 children.

Todd Wels, a Resource Home Certifier for DHS’ Child Welfare, told NBC5 it’ll make a big impact.

“It is so wonderful to have a partner like Our Foster Kids who brings such joy to these kids, and care, at a time when they miss their families the most,” Wels told NBC5.

Our Foster Kids Executive Director Bea Ryan said that these foster kids should want for nothing at a time like this, so they’re happy to spread that Christmas cheer.

Wels hopes more people will consider helping foster kids by opening up their homes. Anyone interested in learning more about foster care can look here.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.