Medford store grateful for local shoppers on Small Business Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Valley shoppers helped kick off ‘Small Business Saturday’ today.

Sethany Knits is located on Hawthorne Street in Medford.

Its been in the Rogue Valley for nearly 2 decades, going by the names “Middleford Yarn” and “Jenny’s Yarn Shop.”

A co-owner says the shop hosted a zoom video with a knitting course today. It also gave away door-prizes to the first 20 customers, in honor of supporting small business.

“It’s always a great day to remind people that small businesses really appreciate their patronage this time of year,” said co-owner, Bethany Harper.

If you’re interested in knitting, Sethany Knits is open until Christmas 4-days a week.

 

