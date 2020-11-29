Medford store grateful for local shoppers on Small Business Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Valley shoppers helped kick off ‘Small Business Saturday’ today.
Sethany Knits is located on Hawthorne Street in Medford.
Its been in the Rogue Valley for nearly 2 decades, going by the names “Middleford Yarn” and “Jenny’s Yarn Shop.”
A co-owner says the shop hosted a zoom video with a knitting course today. It also gave away door-prizes to the first 20 customers, in honor of supporting small business.
“It’s always a great day to remind people that small businesses really appreciate their patronage this time of year,” said co-owner, Bethany Harper.
If you’re interested in knitting, Sethany Knits is open until Christmas 4-days a week.
