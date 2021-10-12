Home
Medford woman is baking for a cause

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford baker is giving back to her community and it’s a pretty sweet deal.

The Cookie Lab Bakery in Medford is baking and selling cookies to support cancer research. It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month after all.

The owner said she’ll donate half of the proceeds for orders of chocolate chip and ruby chocolate cookies. She told NBC5 News this issue is personal, a family member was diagnosed with late-stage Breast Cancer last month and she wanted to find some way to help.

“It’s a very helpless feeling when a family member has that type of diagnosis and just when I’m in that state of mind what I love to do is bake cookies,” said

This fundraiser is only until November 9, 2021. After that, the money will go to Asante’s Cancer Care.

Click here for more information on how to order.

