Medford woman is baking for a cause

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford baker is giving back to her community and it’s a pretty sweet deal.
The Cookie Lab Bakery in Medford is baking and selling cookies to support cancer research. It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month after all.
The owner said she’ll donate half of the proceeds for orders of chocolate chip and ruby chocolate cookies. She told NBC5 News this issue is personal, a family member was diagnosed with late-stage Breast Cancer last month and she wanted to find some way to help.
“It’s a very helpless feeling when a family member has that type of diagnosis and just when I’m in that state of mind what I love to do is bake cookies,” said
This fundraiser is only until November 9, 2021. After that, the money will go to Asante’s Cancer Care.
Click here for more information on how to order.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]