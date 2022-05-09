Medford’s bulk water station closes for upgrades

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Water Commission is upgrading its bulk water system.

Because of the upgrades, bulk water at the Medford fill station will be unavailable starting Monday, May 9, through Thursday, May 12.

Beginning June 6, bulk water rates will increase and quantities will be limited to 3,500 gallons per week. That means the most you can get a month is 15,000 gallons per month.

The commission says the change is to comply with a new state law regarding water usage records.

Users will now need to create an online account as the city moves away from coin-based operations.

The station is located on the 800 block of North Columbus Avenue in Medford.

If you need bulk water while the Medford station is shut down, Jackson County operates a station at 724 Antelope Road in White City.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3L20srY