(The following is sponsored content.) NBC5 has teamed up with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to bring you Better Health, a weekly report on staying healthy. This week Asante Health Expert Beth Coker talks about prescription medication abuse among older adults. She shares the signs to watch for, and offers a look at how professionals can treat this abuse. Watch this interview to find out more.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines ยป