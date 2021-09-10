Median price for a home in urban Josephine Co. is up 24% this year!

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —We’re learning the median price for a home in Josephine County is up dramatically. According to the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing home jumped almost 24% this year.
We’re told low-interest rates, and a backlog of buyers, are part of the reason for the dramatic jump. Inventory for homes is also up about 49% compared to 2020, but the market is still competitive.
“Overall we’re going to see a robust market for the next couple of years just because of supply and demand, we don’t have enough inventory to take care of the people that are in the home buying arena now,” said Kurt Heater with the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors.
Another big takeaway, homes are being bought up fast!
In Josephine County, urban homes are selling at an average of 17 days. Last year it was more than twice that, averaging 42 days.
