Realtor group says inventory is down 15% in JaCo, leading to higher prices

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Realtors say median home sales in the county are up almost 17 % in Jackson County.
A spokesperson with the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors tells us, inventory in the county continues to decrease. It’s down 15% in the number of homes, townhomes, and condos available at the end of august this year versus last.
“It’s a combination of multiple factors, the pandemic absolutely had a place in that and we’re still seeing stronger demand because of the interest rates,” said Colin Mullane, with the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors.
The Rogue Valley Association of Realtors anticipates the next 4 to 6 months should be consistent with current trends.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.