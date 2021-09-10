Home
Realtor group says inventory is down 15% in JaCo, leading to higher prices

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Realtors say median home sales in the county are up almost 17 % in Jackson County.

A spokesperson with the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors tells us, inventory in the county continues to decrease. It’s down 15% in the number of homes, townhomes, and condos available at the end of august this year versus last.

“It’s a combination of multiple factors, the pandemic absolutely had a place in that and we’re still seeing stronger demand because of the interest rates,” said Colin Mullane, with the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors.

The Rogue Valley Association of Realtors anticipates the next 4 to 6 months should be consistent with current trends.

