Mediation continues during OIT faculty strike

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Negotiations continue between the Oregon Institute of Technology and a union representing teachers and faculty.
The faculty union at Oregon Tech went on strike Monday morning, making it the first faculty to ever go on strike in Oregon.
The strike, organized through Oregon Tech – American Association of University Professors (OT-AAUP), said it’s demanding fair wages, secure benefits and a reasonable, clearly defined workload.
“While it’s disappointing some faculty have chosen to walk away from their classes despite a generous offer from Oregon Tech,” the school said in a press release, “the university is prepared to continue operations with minimal disruption to classes or services.”
The institute said, “Oregon Tech is optimistic its movement to offer generous compensation and health care benefits demonstrate it is bargaining in good faith with the union.”
On Wednesday, April 28, Oregon Tech and the faculty union met to bargain, but they were unable to reach a tentative agreement on all issues.
Mediation resumed Friday morning. The union said bargaining will continue through the strike until an agreement is reached.