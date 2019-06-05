Mercy Flights CEO plans Ghana outreach

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Chief Executive Officer of Medford-based Mercy Flights will head to Ghana to establish ambulance services in the west African country.
Doug Stewart, Mercy Flights CEO, is part of a collaborative effort led by SafeTech Solutions and other organizations working on the project.
The nonprofit will donate an ambulance and all the supplies needed to operate it.
“This is what Mercy Flights was founded on,” said Stewart. “The vision of providing healthcare access to rural communities, and that’s what we’re going to be doing there, we’re gonna help them establish that.”
Stewart will also be doing training there teaching local professionals how to operate an ambulance and gurney, as well as life-support training.
