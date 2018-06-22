Merlin rafting company becoming more inclusive

Merlin, Ore. — Orange Torpedo rafting company is currently in the process of becoming a ‘Pal place’, which means it’d be more inclusive of all people, and especially those living with autism.
“That’s what we’re hoping to do is make everybody feel included,” Erik Weiseth said.
Erik Weiseth works at Orange Torpedo Trips in Merlin.
He’s also the father of a child on the spectrum which is part of the reason why he wanted orange torpedo to become a ‘Pal place’.
“Pal supports families impacted by autism and other developmental disabilities by partnering with businesses to help them become more inclusive, and to provide a better customer experience for those families,” Pal CEO Adam Isaacs said.
Pal stands for “partners to assist in learning”.
CEO Adam Isaacs says Orange Torpedo rafting company would be the first business in Oregon to be considered a Pal place.
Not only does Pal train workers to know how to better behave around people with autism, but they also create a video so customers know what to expect prior to arriving.
“This video is going to show what it’s like when you show up, what it’s like to put on a life jacket. Then we load up the van and go down to the river. Then this happens, and then this happens, and it really lays out the story of what that experience is like,” Weiseth said
“It gives them a lot more confidence. And it reduces their anxiety level so that they’re able to have a more positive experience,” Isaacs said.
Weiseth says rafting down the Rogue River has been a life-changing experience for his son.
He hopes other businesses in the region and throughout the country will also feel inspired to become a Pal place so everyone can feel included.
“That would be the thing that I would hope for him… that as he grows up, society becomes more open, accepting and understanding of people who are just a little bit different. And that different is a good thing… not just something to be tolerated, but something to be excited about,” Weiseth said.
Orange Torpedo plans to become an official Pal place by the end of the summer.
Any business that wants to become a Pal place can visit https://www.palexperiences.org/
