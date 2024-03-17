Students help with transitional housing construction

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In Klamath Falls, high school and junior high students are kicking off a new housing project that will help homeless folks across the state.

According to the Klamath County School District construction students are building prototypes of a shed design that will be used in an upcoming Oregon Housing Authority transitional housing project for homeless folks across the state.

Students at Bonanza, Lost River, Henley and Mazama were building the sheds and cottages. The State of Oregon will provide the funding materials and the training for teachers.

