Mike Huckabee and “Speak Life!” rally support for pro-life

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hundreds of people joined together in Medford, in support of pro-life at Bethel church Monday evening.
Oregon Life United is holding ‘Speak Life!’ rallies.
Monday evening, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee joined with local politicians, hoping to bring support for a petition that would put a measure on the November ballot to end state-funded abortion.
“To me, that’s what’s it’s all about, that’s why I’m pro-life. God redeems us. That’s why he came into the world,” proclaimed Colleen Johnson, there supporting pro-life.
Jackson County Commissioner Colleen Roberts was one of the speakers, along with State Representative Duane Stark.
Last summer, the Oregon legislature passed a law requiring health insurers to provide birth control and abortions without charging a co-pay.
Federal dollars are already restricted from being used to fund abortions.