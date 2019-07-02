Home
Minimum wage workers in Oregon get a raise

MEDFORD, Ore. —  Oregon increased its minimum wage by $0.50 Monday.

Employees making minimum wage in Jackson and Josephine counties now make $11.25.  Non-urban counties like Klamath, Lake, Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties will see wages reach $11 an hour.

The $0.50 increase is expected to boost the paycheck of about 7,000 workers in the Rogue Valley.

State economists say the leisure and hospitality industries have the most minimum wage workers in Jackson County.

This is the fourth increase since 2016 and it will keep going up through 2023 when it will then be tied to inflation.

