Missing man found in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Missing man, Harold Poage, was found Wednesday afternoon.
The 76-year-old who has dementia had been missing since Monday.
Police say Poage was transported from a homecare facility in Central Point to a medical appointment at Providence Plaza. According to video surveillance footage police acquired, Poage went through the doors of the plaza… and minutes later… went right back out the door.
That was the last anyone saw of him.
“He probably walked over here and remained over here until he was found,” said Lt. Budreau, Medford Police Department.
Medford Police and Jackson County Search and Rescue were searching around the plaza up the road to Hawthorne Park and even along Bear Creek Greenway.
On Wednesday afternoon, a passerby spotted Poage lying in the bushes of the old Bank of America branch on Crater Lake avenue… just down the road from Providence Plaza.
“We just got lucky that a citizen came by and saw him in need, and called 911,” said Sgt. Shawn Richards, Jackson County Search and Rescue.
Police say Poage was in pretty rough shape when he was found. He was quickly transported back to Providence to be checked out by doctors.
It’s an ending police say they’re thankful for.
“Bottom line is he’s found. It’s a happy ending, but this could have ended very bad,” said Lt. Budreau.
