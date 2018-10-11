Ashland residents express concern over proposed housing development

ASHLAND, Ore. — A proposed housing development in Ashland is causing some concern for residents.
The planning commission approved it Tuesday night but it isn’t heading to city council just yet.
While many residents agree there’s a need for additional housing, some are concerned a larger unit would have a negative impact on the neighborhood.
The 15-unit would be built at the corner of Siskiyou Boulevard and Park Street. It would consist of six apartment buildings, a separate laundry facility and a 30-space parking lot.
Aman Buckingham, a nearby neighbor, said he thinks the area needs more affordable housing.
Don Dolan, who has lived in the area for 24 years, doesn’t support the proposal and worries about additional noise and traffic.
“I just know how many cars come down Park Street and how many come across Siskiyou Boulevard and turn on Park Street,” Dolan said. “I am careful going out always.”
The property is currently an open lot. The only structure on the property, an 895-square-foot shop, would be demolished.
The planning commission will be meeting to finalize their decision next month.
After that, it’ll go to city council where the public will be allowed to weigh in before a vote is taken.
For more information, please click here.
