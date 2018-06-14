Missing persons found deceased

MEDFORD, Ore. — The search for two missing people is over after police find their car partially in the Umpqua River.
68-year-old Sandra Mincher and her passenger, a juvenile male, had been reported missing after not arriving at their destination in Dillard. When police found the car — they say both were deceased.
Police say the pair left Klamath Falls around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Search crews were sent out when they didn’t reach their destination in Douglas County.
Thursday, Oregon State Police were dispatched to a vehicle in the North Umpqua River near Highway 138.
Troopers say the car had left the roadway, struck a tree, and came to rest in the river.
Police say both Mincher and the boy died as a result of injuries from the crash.