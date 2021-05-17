Home
Missing swimmer found deceased near Valley of the Rogue Park

Missing swimmer found deceased near Valley of the Rogue Park

Local News Top Stories ,
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office found a missing swimmer deceased Sunday night.
Sunday, May 16, 2021, around 7 pm, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body floating in the Rogue River downstream from Rock Point Bridge. JCSO Marine Unites, with help from Rogue River Fire Dist. 1, recovered a body at around 8 pm near Valley of the Rogue Park. Investigators believe the decedent is Jesus Flores-Galindo, 21, who went missing in the Rogue River on May 2, 2021, while swimming near Rock Point Bridge.
Next of kin have been notified.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »