Rogue Valley’s air quality among the worst in the nation

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new ranking puts Rogue Valley’s air quality amongst the worst in the nation. The primary reason is wildfire smoke.
The American Lung Association’s annual “State of the Air” report said the Rogue Valley has some of the worse air quality in the nation. And it’s only getting worse.
Jackson Co. comes in 7th in the nation for worst particle pollution. Grants Pass and Medford come in 5th for most particle-polluted cities. That’s just one spot above Los Angeles.
“Definitely wildfires are a huge issue for the Pacific Northwest in this report. And is resulting in many counties getting failing grades,” said Carrie Nyssen, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association.
Much of these particles come from wildfire smoke that can get trapped in the valley. These particles can be small enough to breathe in, which can go into the bloodstream through the lungs. It can trigger asthmatic people and with enough exposure, it can cause lung cancer.
The American Lung Association said to always check the air quality in your area before doing any outside activities. Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable when the air quality is bad.
