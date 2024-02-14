Mobile canine exercise company grand opening this weekend

PHOENIX, Ore. – Happening this Saturday at R & R Pet Resort in Phoenix, a new mobile canine exercise company will be celebrating its grand opening. Doggie Dash is a mobile treadmill business designed to help dogs get more exercise.

Co-owner of Doggie Dash, Kathy Turner, came up with the idea after she broke her leg last year and was having a hard time getting her high energy dogs out to run.

The business has partnered with R & R Pet Resort and will be stationed there on Mondays and Fridays. All other days of the week, they’re available to respond to calls and bring the trailer right to you.

“Sometimes people can’t get out to do it on their own,” Turner said. “Our dogs run on these treadmills and they run full blast and once they know the machine, they really love it.”

During the grand opening on February 17th, you can bring your dog to R & R for a 5 minute introduction session on the treadmill.

Following the grand opening, they will offer 30 minute sessions when they come to you. And if you visit them at R & R on Mondays and Fridays, they will be offering 15 minute sessions.

Doggie Dash operates in Medford, Ashland, Jacksonville, Central Point, Phoenix and Talent.

