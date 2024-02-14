Britt Festival Orchestra season reveal party on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Orchestra fans get excited. We are about a week out from learning just what the Britt Orchestra has got in store for this summer.

The Britt Festival Orchestra will be holding a season reveal party on the 22nd. We already know this season we will see a couple of guest conductors following longtime conductor Teddy Abrams leaving.

But as for what pieces the orchestra will play and what shows are in the works, we are still in the dark.

The reveal party will be at Bigham Knoll in Jacksonville. If you’d like to attend and help fundraise, tickets run at $50. You can find out more at http://brittfest.org.

As for the summer concert series, Britt says we’ll know that full schedule come April.

