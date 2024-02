MEDFORD, Ore. — Bath & Body Works is expanding in Medford. Signage is up in two spaces between Killer Burger and Ulta in the Northgate Marketplace.

We reached out to the company and it says the Rogue Valley Mall location will remain open and this will be a second location, even though they’re just about across the street from each other.

The new Bath & Body Works is projected to open this spring and is currently hiring.

