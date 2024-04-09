Siskiyou County testing upgraded emergency alert system Thursday

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. — The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services is testing its emergency alert software.

According to the OES, a test of the ReadySiskiyou-Alerts system is scheduled for Thursday morning at 11. At that time, those registered will receive a text, email, landline or cell phone call, and/or TTY alert.

Siskiyou County OES urges residents to sign up for emergency alerts prior to the test.

“Emergencies hit Siskiyou County in all types of ways, whether it’s wildfire, winter storms, or earthquakes. It’s crucial that our communities receive timely and accurate emergency communications,” said OES Director Bryan Schenone. “The upgraded system of ReadySiskiyou-Alerts allows us to share potentially lifesaving information as quickly as possible. Signing up for alerts is not only easy but also perilous to your safety.”

For anyone already registered, who does not receive the test alert by the end of the day Thursday, account information can be verified on the ReadySiskiyou-Alerts website.